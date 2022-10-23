Bend DAO (BEND) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $318,639.00

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market cap of $67.41 million and approximately $318,639.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

