Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Head to Head Analysis

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Better Choice shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Better Choice shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Better Choice and BRC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $46.01 million 0.66 $3.39 million N/A N/A BRC $233.10 million 5.72 -$13.85 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Better Choice has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRC.

This table compares Better Choice and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -29.36% -28.33% -21.55% BRC N/A -310.89% 85.93%

Volatility & Risk

Better Choice has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Better Choice and BRC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 1 0 3.00 BRC 0 5 3 0 2.38

Better Choice currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 482.52%. BRC has a consensus target price of $16.43, suggesting a potential upside of 160.77%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than BRC.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo and TruDog brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portals, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, China, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Sports Endurance, Inc. and changed its name to Better Choice Company Inc. in March 11, 2019. Better Choice Company Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

