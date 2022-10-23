BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($27.79) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,410 ($29.12) to GBX 2,310 ($27.91) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,251.25 ($27.20).

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,200 ($26.58) on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,846.60 ($22.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The company has a market capitalization of £111.35 billion and a PE ratio of 619.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,284.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,408.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

