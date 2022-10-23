Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.17% of Biogen worth $51,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.57.

Biogen stock opened at $267.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $284.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

