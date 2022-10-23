Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Tops $31.19 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $31.19 million and $747,340.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00137274 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00263699 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060888 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021465 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

