Bitcoiva (BCA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $400,502.00

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $187.56 million and $400,502.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $11.69 or 0.00060880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,200.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.05 or 0.00567927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00245521 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00055004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001556 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.63670651 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $320,973.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

