BitShares Market Capitalization Achieves $29.87 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $29.87 million and $671,519.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00012198 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00019487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007025 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002390 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008804 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.