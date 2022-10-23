Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Blackstone by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,059.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 45,202 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.7% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1,611.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.54.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $85.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.23. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,174,777 shares of company stock worth $87,165,545 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

