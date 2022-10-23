BlueArk (BRK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.59 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $59.59 million and approximately $4.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,212.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00564178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00243769 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00055134 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00060580 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00183194 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

