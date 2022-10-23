BlueArk (BRK) Tops One Day Volume of $4.00

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $59.55 million and $4.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,206.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.25 or 0.00568794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00245548 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00054624 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060863 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00182808 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

