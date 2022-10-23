BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of BXC opened at $65.21 on Thursday. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 79.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlueLinx will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth $50,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.