BNB Hits 24 Hour Volume of $387.66 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, BNB has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion and $387.66 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $270.00 or 0.01408147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,980,489 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,980,576.30659166. The last known price of BNB is 270.06186851 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1129 active market(s) with $393,655,749.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

