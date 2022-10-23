Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$54.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.76.

Several research analysts have commented on BBD.B shares. Cowen raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$23.62 to C$51.85 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$51.85 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$18.30 and a 12 month high of C$54.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.04.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.