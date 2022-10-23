Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Booking by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 20,814.5% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 80,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Up 2.8 %

Booking stock traded up $49.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,822.79. 307,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,479. The company has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,843.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,966.80.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,512.45.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.