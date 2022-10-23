Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) CEO Sells $74,029.82 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $74,029.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,182,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,006,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BWBBP stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.