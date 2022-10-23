Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,701 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $169,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $19.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $449.73. 2,697,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,524. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.22. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

