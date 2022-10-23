Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,745. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.17. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 147.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNL. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

