Brokerages Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target at $76.22

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.89.

DSGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. CIBC downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.04.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $317,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

