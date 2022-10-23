Brokers Issue Forecasts for Avangrid, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avangrid in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share.

AGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Avangrid Stock Up 1.8 %

Avangrid stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 45,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

