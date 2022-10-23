Brokers Issue Forecasts for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on YRI. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$690.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$6.90 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.17.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$6.25 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.78 and a twelve month high of C$8.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$619.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

