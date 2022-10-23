Bubblefong (BBF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $120.98 Million

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Bubblefong has a market capitalization of $120.98 million and approximately $82,849.00 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bubblefong token can currently be bought for $3.32 or 0.00017352 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bubblefong has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,333.48 or 0.27836587 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Bubblefong Token Profile

Bubblefong launched on January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,442,374 tokens. The official website for Bubblefong is bubblefong.io. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bubblefong is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends.

Buying and Selling Bubblefong

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bubblefong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bubblefong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bubblefong using one of the exchanges listed above.

