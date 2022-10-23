Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives $1,937.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,937.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BURBY. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,142 ($25.88) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Burberry Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $20.86 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

