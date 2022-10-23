C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.98

Shares of C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.98 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.24). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.25), with a volume of 300,678 shares.

The company has a market cap of £51.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality.

