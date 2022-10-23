Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of CDRE opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Cadre has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Cadre had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDRE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cadre in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cadre by 3,483.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 311,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cadre by 100.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 103,014 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

