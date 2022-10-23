Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Acquired by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of Camden National worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 76,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 20.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAC shares. Stephens lowered shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Camden National Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.12. 26,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,718. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $630.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Camden National had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

Camden National Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.