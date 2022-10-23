Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $150.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SI stock opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.03. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 7.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,051,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile



Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

