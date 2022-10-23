Candriam S.C.A. Buys 39,900 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,466,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $62,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

