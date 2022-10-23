Candriam S.C.A. Has $76.90 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,207 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for about 0.6% of Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $76,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $201.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.59. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk



Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

