Candriam S.C.A. Has $91.59 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,942,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468,679 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.8% of Candriam S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $91,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 31.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

