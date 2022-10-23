Candriam S.C.A. Sells 107,831 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 107,831 shares during the quarter. Seagen makes up approximately 1.1% of Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $137,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 121.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 111.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 256.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 9.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN opened at $128.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.17 and a 200 day moving average of $151.77. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.21.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

