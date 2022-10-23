Capital One Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $67.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.20. Targa Resources has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 2.37.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,156,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,672,136,000 after purchasing an additional 196,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,902 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,751,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,878,000 after purchasing an additional 398,776 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

