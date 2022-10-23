Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 49,000 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.07% of Avista at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Avista by 1,438.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 913.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.55. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $378.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.79 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avista in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Avista Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.