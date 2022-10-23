Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.32 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

