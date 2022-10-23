Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIOL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 39,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Sunday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $1.95 on Friday. BIOLASE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 42.72%.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

