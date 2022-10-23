Cardano (ADA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $350.56 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, Cardano has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.16 billion and approximately $350.56 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,331.20 or 0.06835390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00082079 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00031785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00060398 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001405 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,063,885,650 coins and its circulating supply is 34,305,050,553 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

