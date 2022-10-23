Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,177 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after purchasing an additional 427,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,209.8% during the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 374,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 363,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

IVE traded up $3.04 on Friday, reaching $136.25. 778,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,341. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average is $143.13. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.