Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $8.86 on Friday, hitting $375.81. 4,183,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,616. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.20 and its 200-day moving average is $400.13.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

