Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.90.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,788,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,419. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

