Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 424.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. 239,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,261. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $26.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

