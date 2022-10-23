Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 198 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,481 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth $57,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth $228,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 12.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 38.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ INDB traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.43. 322,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,193. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $93.52.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,995.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at $647,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,058 shares of company stock valued at $350,236 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Independent Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.