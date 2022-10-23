CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.11 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. CEEK VR has a market cap of $101.94 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000659 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,196.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003378 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022143 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00058005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00045778 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022630 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12851824 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $1,932,233.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

