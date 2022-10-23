Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $50.70 million and approximately $121,501.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,589.97 or 0.28503839 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011133 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,976,252 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.