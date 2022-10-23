Celo Dollar (CUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $50.70 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $50.70 million and approximately $107,825.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,003,260 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

