Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Price Performance

CETX opened at $0.18 on Friday. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 55.21% and a negative net margin of 37.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

About Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

