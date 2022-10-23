Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Charter Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $545.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $330.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.48. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $739.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,984 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

