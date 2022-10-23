CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 12,993 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after buying an additional 881,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Southern by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,022,000 after buying an additional 166,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after buying an additional 190,456 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Southern by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,590,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,846,000 after buying an additional 565,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.58.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,987,855 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $64.50. 5,225,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,088. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

