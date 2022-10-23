CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 53.9% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 40.6% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 40.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.21. 2,354,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,746. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.87 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.36.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

