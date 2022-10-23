CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.5% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,071,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,862. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.19 and its 200-day moving average is $169.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

