CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $48.03. 1,096,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,264. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

