CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.61. 9,088,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,630,531. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42. The company has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

